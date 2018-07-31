LeBron James joins other celebrities who launched schools

By SALLY HO and KANTELE FRANKO
Associated Press
With the launch of a public school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, NBA star LeBron James has joined a long list of celebrities who have sought to leave their mark on education centers in the U.S. and around the world.
James was on hand Monday to welcome children to the I Promise School, built in a partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron City Schools. The school launches with a group of third- and fourth-graders and plans to expand to serve first through eighth grades by 2022.
Other celebrities who have been involved in creating schools include NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, singer Tony Bennett and actor Will Smith and his actress wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Delaware County Health Department says they are investigating a Chipotle in Powell, Ohio after reports of food-borne illnesses surfaced.Full Story >
The Delaware County Health Department says they are investigating a Chipotle in Powell, Ohio after reports of food-borne illnesses surfaced.Full Story >
The Village of Blanchester’s failure to maintain receipts for more than $7,000 in credit card purchases yielded audit citations from the state for the second audit in a row, Ohio State Auditor Dave Yost announced Tuesday.Full Story >
The Village of Blanchester’s failure to maintain receipts for more than $7,000 in credit card purchases yielded audit citations from the state for the second audit in a row, Ohio State Auditor Dave Yost announced Tuesday.Full Story >
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says the homeless camp downtown has 72 hours to vacate.Full Story >
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says the homeless camp downtown has 72 hours to vacate.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
A 14-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound in Mt. Auburn.Full Story >
A 14-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound in Mt. Auburn.Full Story >