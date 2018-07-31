Chipotle closes Ohio restaurant after multiple reports of illnesses

The Delaware County Health Department is investigating a Powel, Ohio Chipotle after reports of food-borne illnesses caused the restaurant to shut its doors. (Instagram/chipotle)

The Delaware County Health Department says they are investigating a Chipotle in Powell, Ohio after reports of food-borne illnesses surfaced.

ATTENTION: We are currently investigating several possible food-borne illness reports stemming from Chipotle on Sawmill Road. Please follow our specific instructions. You may get a voicemail, but be assured we will call you back. DO NOT E-MAIL PERSONAL HEALTH INFORMATION TO US pic.twitter.com/Jms4vVaFO5 — Delaware Health Dist (@DelawareHealth) July 31, 2018

The alert asks anyone who ate at the food joint between July 26 and July 30 and experienced nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea to call their health department and speak with a member of the Communicable Disease Team.

An employee at the Chipotle location said "we are currently working on opening or so, we hope."

Several patrons of the restaurant took to the website "I Was Poisoned" to report their complaints.

People said they experienced "diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting" after dining at the Sawmill Parkway location.

