Kings Island ticket scam: what to watch out for

A woman is warning of a scammer offering fake tickets to the theme park.

According to the victim, the scammer was going around and showing admission cards offering them a deal - he was selling them for $10.

The victims said a man was walking around old Taylor Mill Road asking employees at different businesses to purchase the tickets.

One of the victims said the man got away with about $100.

The man also said he works with WEBN.

"There is some guy going around selling these for $10 a piece claiming that he is with WEBN and it's good for one admission for Kings Island and all you have to do is take them to the front gate and say that you are with the WEBN friends and family. THIS IS A SCAM," Heather Heyob posted on Facebook.

Heyob said the toughest part was telling her kids that they were in fact not going to Kings Island. She said she found out when she called the number on the back of the card.

Officials at Kings Island said the best thing to do is to buy tickets on the Kings Island website or at an authorized dealer.

