No trade: Pitcher Matt Harvey remains with Reds (for now)

Matt Harvey is still a Cincinnati Red, for the time being.

The Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline passed Tuesday afternoon and the Reds did not move who most baseball experts considered the team's most trade-worthy pitcher. Harvey is a free agent at the end of the season and can sign with any team he chooses. The Reds now risk losing him without gaining anything in return.

The Reds traded for Harvey in May in hopes of flipping him at the trade deadline. In 14 starts for the Reds, Harvey is 5-4 with a 4.44 ERA and has shown flashes of returning to his former All-Star form.

"I'm here and I've enjoyed playing with these guys," Harvey recently told FOX19. "I think I've learned no matter where you want to be or what you want to do, this is a business. Whatever is decided my job is to go out and compete and help this team win."

However, the Reds can still try and trade Harvey using the following process:

A player can be placed on waivers. If they're claimed by another Major League team, the club can call them back without losing the player. If a player is not claimed within the waiver period, he can be traded to any MLB team.

The Reds did trade Adam Duvall late Monday night in exchange for outfielder Preston Tucker and two minor league pitchers.

