Don't drink and scoot: Lawyer warns of uncommon DUI offense

If you’re enjoying some adult beverages and decide to take a motor scooter for a spin, can you get a DUI?

According to Cincinnati DUI Attorney Joe Suhre, operating a Bird scooter while impaired can result in an arrest and charge for DUI.

The short answer: Yes.

The long answer: "The scooter has two tandem wheels, one behind the other. The scooter meets the other requirements: they’re self-balancing, they appear to be governed to a maximum speed of about 15.5 mph, and are powered by a 250-watt motor. It’s the tandem wheels that exclude it from the definition and therefore the exemption from application of Ohio’s DUI law," Suhre wrote in a blog post.

To ride, just find a scooter throughout OTR and downtown, download the app, plug in your credit card and driver's license information and confirm you're at least 18-years-old. All you have to do is scan the code on the Bird scooter. It's $1 to start and 15 cents a minute after that.

According to the app, there are four local rules to follow here in Cincinnati. One of those is you must have a valid drivers license. You also can not ride on sidewalks or in public parking structures. And finally, you must have a helmet.

