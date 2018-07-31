Chipotle reopens in Ohio after reports of illnesses

NEW YORK (AP) - A Chipotle restaurant in Ohio has reopened as officials investigate reports of illnesses linked to the location.
The Delaware General Health District says it can't confirm anything until lab tests are back. But Traci Whittaker, a spokeswoman for the health district says it has received dozens of calls from people reporting illnesses since Sunday, with many mentioning they ate at the Chipotle in Powell, Ohio.
In a statement, Chipotle says it closed the store Monday "out of an abundance of caution" and that it's cooperating with local health authorities. It said it implemented its food-safety-response protocols, which include replacing the food and a cleaning of the restaurant.
The closure comes as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. works to recover from a series of food scares that sent sales plunging.
