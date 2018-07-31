Appeals board sets value of Bevin's home at $2 million

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - An appeals board says the home Gov. Matt Bevin purchased from a friend and campaign donor last year is worth $2 million.
Bevin paid $1.6 million for the home in March 2017. But the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator says the property is worth $2.9 million. That discrepancy has prompted criticism from Democrats that Bevin got a sweetheart deal.
Bevin appealed the value to the Board of Assessment Appeals. His attorney argued the property was worth $1.39 million. The board ruled Tuesday the home was worth $1.2 million and the land was worth $800,000.
Both sides could appeal the ruling. Bevin's attorney Mark Sommer did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.
