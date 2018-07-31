Vehicles crushed, no injuries reported in TX parking garage collapse

It's still unclear what caused the collapse. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

IRVING, TX (KTVT/CNN) - Over a dozen vehicles were impacted when the second story of a parking garage collapse in Texas on Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported, but a more intensive search is underway.

Massive sheets of concrete were seen resting on some cars. Other vehicles were piled against one another. At least 21 cars were involved.

It's unclear what caused the collapse.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it appears to be a "spontaneous collapse caused by volatile soil, swelling between seasons."

One witness said the collapse sounded like an earthquake.

