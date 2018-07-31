Suspect arrested in South Cumminsville fatal shooting

Police say Elijah Woods, 21, was found shot to death in the 1700 block of Weber Street in South Cumminsville Friday evening (Cincinnati Police)

A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 21-year-old in South Cumminsville.

Cincinnati police say Elijah Wheeler was found shot to death in the 1700 block of Weber Street near Borden Street around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit signed a murder warrant for 29-year-old Khalia English, for the death of Wheeler. On Tuesday, English was arrested.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Section at 513-352-3542 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.