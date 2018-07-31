President Trump joins lawmakers in sounding the alarm on 3D-prin - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

President Trump joins lawmakers in sounding the alarm on 3D-printed guns

Lawmakers are expressing their concerns about 3D-printed guns, which are about to become a reality for anyone who wants to make them. (Source: CNN) Lawmakers are expressing their concerns about 3D-printed guns, which are about to become a reality for anyone who wants to make them. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – Starting Wednesday, you can go online and legally download instructions for building a handgun with a 3-D printer.

The development stems from a settlement between the government and a nonprofit organization that wants to provide that information to the public.

Several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are voicing their concerns for what this all means.

"The idea of these print-on-demand ghost guns is as scary as they sound," said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, the Senate minority leader.

Rep. Scott Taylor, R-VA, also expressed his concerns.

"I think we should take this up in Congress to look at it, and see how we may be able to help and be able to protect our citizens in the right way," Taylor said.

President Donald Trump addressed the issue Tuesday.

"I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn't seem to make much sense!" Trump tweeted.

A nonprofit group called "Defense Distributed" posted a video on YouTube in 2013 showing what appeared to be a 3D-printed handgun.

A few days later, the State Department issued a cease-and-desist letter demanding that online instructions for making that weapon be taken down.

The group sued the government, citing free speech – which led to a settlement that now allows the group to publish the instructions on Aug. 1.

"This is what we are up against in evading the detection systems, which is a direct threat to the national security," said Sen. Bill Nelson, D-FL.

On Monday, 21 state attorneys general sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Jeff Sessions asking the government to withdraw from the settlement.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • US says driving would be riskier if fuel standards tougher

    US says driving would be riskier if fuel standards tougher

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-07-31 18:25:12 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-07-31 22:12:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, cars pass the Queensboro Bridge in New York. The Trump administration is citing safety to justify freezing gas mileage requirements. A draft of a regulation prepared this summ...(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, cars pass the Queensboro Bridge in New York. The Trump administration is citing safety to justify freezing gas mileage requirements. A draft of a regulation prepared this summ...
    The Trump administration is citing safety to justify freezing gas mileage requirements, contending that heavier vehicles are safer than lighter ones and that people would drive more and be exposed to more risk if...Full Story >
    The Trump administration is citing safety to justify freezing gas mileage requirements, contending that heavier vehicles are safer than lighter ones and that people would drive more and be exposed to more risk if their cars get better mileage.Full Story >

  • Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

    Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-07-31 04:45:45 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-07-31 22:12:25 GMT
    Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

    The pool of jurors will face questions from both sides and U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they try to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.

    Full Story >

    The pool of jurors will face questions from both sides and U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they try to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.

    Full Story >

  • Clash of GOP titans as Trump v Kochs feud escalates

    Clash of GOP titans as Trump v Kochs feud escalates

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-07-31 04:40:11 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-07-31 22:11:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. Trump is diving deep into Florida's Republican politics,...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. Trump is diving deep into Florida's Republican politics,...
    Trump is diving deep into Florida's Republican politics, joining his preferred candidate for governor in a competitive primary.Full Story >
    Trump is diving deep into Florida's Republican politics, joining his preferred candidate for governor in a competitive primary.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly