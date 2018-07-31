President Trump joins lawmakers in sounding the alarm on 3D-printed guns

Lawmakers are expressing their concerns about 3D-printed guns, which are about to become a reality for anyone who wants to make them. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – Starting Wednesday, you can go online and legally download instructions for building a handgun with a 3-D printer.

The development stems from a settlement between the government and a nonprofit organization that wants to provide that information to the public.

Several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are voicing their concerns for what this all means.

"The idea of these print-on-demand ghost guns is as scary as they sound," said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, the Senate minority leader.

Rep. Scott Taylor, R-VA, also expressed his concerns.

"I think we should take this up in Congress to look at it, and see how we may be able to help and be able to protect our citizens in the right way," Taylor said.

President Donald Trump addressed the issue Tuesday.

"I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn't seem to make much sense!" Trump tweeted.

A nonprofit group called "Defense Distributed" posted a video on YouTube in 2013 showing what appeared to be a 3D-printed handgun.

A few days later, the State Department issued a cease-and-desist letter demanding that online instructions for making that weapon be taken down.

The group sued the government, citing free speech – which led to a settlement that now allows the group to publish the instructions on Aug. 1.

"This is what we are up against in evading the detection systems, which is a direct threat to the national security," said Sen. Bill Nelson, D-FL.

On Monday, 21 state attorneys general sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Jeff Sessions asking the government to withdraw from the settlement.

