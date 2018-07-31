Police respond to Avondale shooting - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police respond to Avondale shooting

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Police officers responded to a shooting Tuesday in Avondale.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Hale Avenue, west of Reading Road.

Few details are known. FOX19 will continue to update this story.

