No fatalities in plane 'accident' in Mexico; injuries unknown

The extent of the crash is not yet known. (Source: Civil Protection of Durango)

(RNN) – A commercial flight crashed in Mexico on Tuesday, the airliner, Aeromexico, tweeted.

The company tweeted in Spanish that it was “aware of an accident” in Durango, in northwest Mexico.

Aeromexico’s English account tweeted: “We’re working to gather all the details and we’ll provide them once they’re confirmed. Our priority is to ensure the safety of all of our clients and crew aboard.”

The flight was Aeromexico 2341. It was en route to Durango from Mexico City, and the aircraft had a capacity for 100 passengers, Aeromexico tweeted.

Durango Governor Jose Aixpufo confirmed there were no fatalities in the incident.

"It is confirmed that there were no deaths in the flight crash AM2431. It is currently part of the cabinet, headed by the coordinator Rosario Castro L, to serve the injured and cooperate with the airport authorities in the care of this event," said Aixpufo.

