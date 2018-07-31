No fatalities in plane crash in Mexico; 49 hospitalized

Forty-nine people aboard the crashed plane have been hospitalized. (Source: Civil Protection of Durango)

(RNN) – A commercial flight that crashed in Mexico on Tuesday has sent nearly 50 people to the hospital.

No fatalities were reported as of Tuesday evening.

Aeromexico, the airliner, confirmed the plane crashed in a field in Durango, in northwest Mexico, shortly after takeoff.

Aeromexico's English account tweeted: "We're working to gather all the details and we'll provide them once they're confirmed. Our priority is to ensure the safety of all of our clients and crew aboard."

The flight, Aeromexico 2431, was en route to Mexico City from Durango. The plane had a capacity for 100 passengers, Aeromexico tweeted.

Ninety-seven passengers and four crew members were aboard when the plane crashed, Gerardo Ruiz Esparza, the Mexican transportation minister, told CNN.

The Associated Press reported that Durango Governor Jose Aispuro said 103 people were aboard the plane.

Aispuro confirmed there were no fatalities in the incident.

Tuesday evening, Aispuro gave further details on the status of crew and passengers, saying that 49 people were hospitalized, and that the pilot and a passenger were in "critical but stable condition."

Aispuro also gave a possible reason for the crash: a gust of wind hit the plane shortly after takeoff, causing it to lose speed and its left wing to hit the ground.

"We deeply regret this accident and the families of all those affected are in our thoughts. We're focused on dealing with the situation and are doing everything necessary to assist the families of our passengers and crew during this difficult time," Aeromexico said.

Mexican authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

