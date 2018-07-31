No fatalities in plane crash in Mexico; 49 injured

Forty-nine people aboard the crashed plane have been hospitalized. (Source: Civil Protection of Durango)

(RNN) – A commercial flight crashed in Mexico on Tuesday, the airliner, Aeromexico, confirmed.

The plane crashed in a field in Durango, in northwest Mexico, shortly after takeoff.

Aeromexico’s English account tweeted: "We're working to gather all the details and we’ll provide them once they’re confirmed. Our priority is to ensure the safety of all of our clients and crew aboard."

The flight was Aeromexico 2341. It was en route to Durango from Mexico City, and the aircraft had a capacity for 100 passengers, Aeromexico tweeted.

Ninety-seven passengers and four crew members were aboard when the plane crashed, said Gerardo Ruiz Esparza, the Mexican transportation minister.

Durango Governor Jose Aispufo confirmed there were no fatalities in the incident.

"It is confirmed that there were no deaths in the flight crash AM2431. It is currently part of the cabinet, headed by the coordinator Rosario Castro L, to serve the injured and cooperate with the airport authorities in the care of this event," said Aispufo.

Tuesday evening, Aispufo gave further details on the status of crew and passengers, saying that 49 people were hospitalized, and that the pilot and a passenger were in "critical but stable condition."

