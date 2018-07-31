No fatalities in plane 'accident' in Mexico; injuries unknown

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after Tuesday evening shooting in Avondale.Full Story >
Bond was set at $75,000 Tuesday for a Symmes Township mother who admitted to hitting and severely injuring her 7-week-old baby boy, court records show.Full Story >
"Point Blank," a Netflix original film, has started production in the Cincinnati area, according to Film Cincinnati.Full Story >
A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 21-year-old in South Cumminsville.Full Story >
A 14-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound in Mt. Auburn.Full Story >
