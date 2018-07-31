Netflix original film 'Point Blank' to film in Cincinnati; extras sought

A North Carolina man feels vindicated after winning an almost $9 million judgment against his wife's lover. He took the lover to court under the state's "alienation of affection" law.Full Story >
A police officer was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle that was being driven erratically when it crashed into the father's SUV.
Aeromexico tweeted in Spanish that it was "aware of an accident" in Durango, in northwest Mexico.
Arkansas State Police have confirmed that a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi County Monday night has died.
The Carr fire in Northern California is so intense, it's been creating its own localized weather systems.
