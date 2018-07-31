Netflix original film 'Point Blank' to film in Cincinnati; extras sought

"Point Blank," a Netflix original film, has started production in the Cincinnati area, according to Film Cincinnati. (Pixabay)

"Point Blank," a Netflix original film, has started production in the Cincinnati area, according to Film Cincinnati.

The film tells the story of the unlikely pairing of Paul, an emergency room nurse, and Abe, a wrongly accused crime suspect, as they are pitted against gangsters and corrupt police in a deadly race through Cincinnati to save the lives of Paul’s kidnapped wife and unborn son.

“We are over the moon to host such an extraordinary project,” said Kristen Schlotman, executive director of Film Cincinnati. “The screenplay was re-written to be set in Cincinnati because we are welcoming home Cincinnati native, Producer, Johanna Byer.”

Byer and Kristen Schlotman met on the set of “Traffic” in 2002. This was the first major motion picture set for both Kristen and Johanna and they have stayed in touch personally and professionally ever since.

“Point Blank” is produced by Johanna Byer, Joe Carnahan, and Frank Grillo and will begin shooting in Cincinnati on Aug. 6.

If you're interested in being an extra, email a resume and head shot to pointblankextras@gmail.com

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.