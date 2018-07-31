Gas station arsonist caught on camera in NY - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Gas station arsonist caught on camera in NY

Police are searching for a man who set a gas pump on fire in New York. (Source: WCBS via CNN) Police are searching for a man who set a gas pump on fire in New York. (Source: WCBS via CNN)

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) – Police are searching for the arsonist responsible for a gas pump fire early Monday morning.

The flames left one bystander with serious injuries.

Surveillance video captures a man dipping a hose into a canister full of gasoline, then dousing the pump. The man then grabs a paper receipt, lights it on fire and throws it to the ground, sending a massive burst of flames into the air as he jumps back.

Police said the mystery arsonist bought gas from the station moments before setting the pump on fire.

Investigators believe the suspect and a gas station employee got into an argument about the purchase just before the arson.

One employee told WCBS he could sense something was off with the suspect. He tried to take the gas can away from him. He even tried to shut off the pumps. But it was too late.

"Well, they'd never seen him before. It was just like a random thing," said Giovanni Viscello, a friend of the gas station manager.

The sudden fire seriously injured a 21-year-old man who inhaled fumes and burned his feet. The man was hospitalized with internal injuries. He's in serious, but stable, condition.

The clerk said the suspect's shoes caught on fire, but that he was able to kick them off and drive away in his blue minivan.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, dark-colored shorts and dark-colored slippers.

Amanda Deangelis said her husband owns a gas station nearby. She'll now be warning him to be extra cautious.

"I'm going to call him now and just tell him to beware," she said.

Copyright 2018 WCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.

