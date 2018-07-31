Coroner called to scene of AA Highway crash; southbound lanes cl - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Coroner called to scene of AA Highway crash; southbound lanes closed

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

The coroner was called to the scene of a Campbell County crash Tuesday evening, officials said.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on AA Highway. Southbound lanes of the highway were closed between Stonehouse and Ridgewood after the incident.

FOX19 will continue to update this story.

