According to NASA, Mars is the closest it has been to Earth in 15 years.

The Red Planet, as of Tuesday, is 35.8 million miles away. For sky watchers, this means Mars will appear very bright with its orange/red color and will be hard to miss in the night sky.

If you want to catch a glimpse, Space.com suggests looking low on the southwestern horizon Tuesday night (the planet won't be this close until 2287).

Here's some quick background, courtesy of Space.com:

At 3:50 a.m. EDT (0750 GMT), Mars reached the closest point to Earth in its orbit. The Red Planet hadn't been that close to Earth since August 2003. (And when this last approach occurred, it was the first time in 60,000 years that Mars had come so close.) This occurrence follows last week's Mars event: On Friday (July 27), the Red Planet reached opposition with the sun and remained at its brightest in the night sky through Monday night and early today (July 31).

