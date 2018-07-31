NASA: Mars is the closest it has been to Earth in 15 years

A police officer was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle that was being driven erratically when it crashed into the father’s SUV.Full Story >
A police officer was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle that was being driven erratically when it crashed into the father’s SUV.Full Story >
A Louisiana woman was shopping at a Rouse's grocery store with her family when a heartwarming moment between a store employee and her relative happened.Full Story >
A Louisiana woman was shopping at a Rouse's grocery store with her family when a heartwarming moment between a store employee and her relative happened.Full Story >
A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday to prevent online schematics for a 3D-printable gun from being posted on Aug. 1.Full Story >
A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday to prevent online schematics for a 3D-printable gun from being posted on Aug. 1.Full Story >
HUD said its rule will save the department $153 million in preventable fires and repairs.Full Story >
HUD said its rule will save the department $153 million in preventable fires and repairs.Full Story >
The pool of jurors will face questions from both sides and U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they try to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.Full Story >
The pool of jurors will face questions from both sides and U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they try to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.Full Story >