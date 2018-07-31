No jail time for volleyball coach who pleaded guilty to sex charge involving student

A former Hamilton volleyball coach who pleaded guilty to a sex crime with a student will not get jail time.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Hilary Dattilo, 31, to rehab, community service, and five years probation. She will also have to register as a sex offender.

Dattilo has previously pleaded out to a gross sexual imposition charge. She was initially charged with felony sexual battery and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to her indictment.

Hamilton teacher, coach pleads guilty to sex charge involving student

Butler County prosecutors allege the offense occurred on Nov. 1, 2017. At that time, Dattilo was the assistant coach for varsity girls volleyball and head coach for the junior varsity team, according to Hamilton police.

The student’s mother went to school officials with concerns about an alleged sexual encounter between Dattilo and her daughter off campus between Aug. 3 and Dec. 8, police have said. School officials alerted Hamilton police, who launched an investigation.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.