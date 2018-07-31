Mother of woman missing one month pleads for help: 'I just pray that she's safe'

A mother is desperate for answers after her daughter suddenly went missing. (Provided)

A mother is desperate for answers after her daughter suddenly went missing.

It's been a month since anyone has heard from Nickeisha Holloman. Now her family is fearing the worst since she disappeared without her diabetic medication.

Keiana Rogers tells us she has never gone this long without speaking to her daughter.

"She just went to get her hair braided, so how do you go get your hair braided and you just don't come back," said Rogers.

She says the 23-year-old never made it to her hair appointment. Holloman, who is diabetic and insulin dependent, also battles with mental health issues. She was court ordered to stay at The Crossroads Center for behavioral health for 45 days after a run-in with police.

She was last seen leaving the Crossroads Center with her boyfriend.

"I spoke to him and he said they had an argument and she left with someone else," said Rogers.

A few people at The Crossroads Center say that Holloman talked about going to Florida but her mother says she wouldn't just leave her family without saying anything. Plus Rogers says when she last spoke with her daughter she gave her a new phone number to reach her.

"She called me and said here's my number, and now I don't know where she's at. What would be the purpose of giving me your number if you're going to run away? It don't make sense," said Rogers.

Rogers says her daughter's phone has been turned off and her social media accounts haven't had any activity in the past month.

"Something happened to her I know something happened to her," said Rogers.

Rogers says Holloman was closest with her grandfather, who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer and only has a few months left to live. Rogers says Holloman was making plans to come back home and help take care of him.

"Now I'm losing my daddy and I've lost my child, technically, because if I don't know where she is, what am I supposed to think," said Rogers.

Now she is hoping that someone has seen Holloman and that she makes it back home.

"I just pray that she's safe. I'm just asking God to bring her back home safe and alive," Rogers said.

Police say they are concerned about the welfare of Holloman and that the investigation is ongoing. Holloman's family is planning to put out new fliers this week hoping to bring in new tips to police.

