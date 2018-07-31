Mother of woman missing one month pleads for help: 'I just pray that she's safe'

A police officer was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle that was being driven erratically when it crashed into the father’s SUV.Full Story >
A police officer was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle that was being driven erratically when it crashed into the father’s SUV.Full Story >
A Louisiana woman was shopping at a Rouse's grocery store with her family when a heartwarming moment between a store employee and her relative happened.Full Story >
A Louisiana woman was shopping at a Rouse's grocery store with her family when a heartwarming moment between a store employee and her relative happened.Full Story >
The pool of jurors will face questions from both sides and U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they try to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.Full Story >
The pool of jurors will face questions from both sides and U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they try to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.Full Story >
Officers say the armed resident fatally shot the intruder, who had seriously injured a child in the home.Full Story >
Officers say the armed resident fatally shot the intruder, who had seriously injured a child in the home.Full Story >
The flames are out but the damage is done at County Line Baptist Church in Jones County.Full Story >
The flames are out but the damage is done at County Line Baptist Church in Jones County.Full Story >