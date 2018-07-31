Armed dad helps police arrest naked man terrorizing children in park

In the video, the dad could be heard saying, “I'm not even (expletive) playing with you." (Source: WSB/Call phone video/CNN)

COVINGTON, GA (WSB/CNN) - Cellphone video shows a dramatic confrontation between an armed father and a naked man accused of exposing himself to children at an Atlanta-area park.

"My kids are going to remember that and that's a sad memory to have in their head," Tae Lovelace said.

Lovelace said the 21-year-old naked man was exposing himself to his two sons and other children at Trail Blazer Park in Covington, GA, on Sunday.

The Newton County father said he was at the park to feed the less fortunate through his church.

"It's a family event, so everybody was pretty much frightened. So, at that point in time, I go and get my firearm," Lovelace explained.

He said he chased the man through the park while his grandmother dialed 911, and then the suspect jumped off of a bridge and into a creek.

That's when he started recording, so he could show responding officers. Lovelace said the officer approached him with his weapon drawn and told him to drop the gun.

"While the cop has his firearm pointed towards me, the guy gets up and runs away again and jumps in the river," Lovelace recalled.

But other officers arrested the naked man and identified him as Josten Meeler.

Police took him to a hospital before they charged him with child molestation, being under the influence and public indecency.

"The guy just needs help. Everybody makes mistakes, but the guy needs help," Lovelace said.

Lovelace said he's glad he has a license to carry a weapon.

