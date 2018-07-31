Python that went missing during California fire is found

REDDING, Calif. (AP) - Residents of a Northern California neighborhood can breathe a sigh of relief now that a 14-foot python that went missing after a pet store was evacuated during a wildfire has been found safe.
Sandra Dodge-Streich, owner of Redding Reptiles, says the snake was placed in a plastic bin and brought to a home after flames moved closer last week. She says the lavender albino reticulated python named Eres slithered out of the bin Saturday.
During a search of the neighborhood in South Redding, residents were urged to keep their small pets indoors - though Dodge-Streich said the snake really only has an appetite for chickens.
She tells the Record Searchlight newspaper that Eres was discovered Monday coiled up in a milk crate.
She says the snake is doing well.
___
Information from: Record Searchlight, http://redding.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
