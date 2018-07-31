Python that went missing during California fire is found - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Python that went missing during California fire is found

REDDING, Calif. (AP) - Residents of a Northern California neighborhood can breathe a sigh of relief now that a 14-foot python that went missing after a pet store was evacuated during a wildfire has been found safe.

Sandra Dodge-Streich, owner of Redding Reptiles, says the snake was placed in a plastic bin and brought to a home after flames moved closer last week. She says the lavender albino reticulated python named Eres slithered out of the bin Saturday.

During a search of the neighborhood in South Redding, residents were urged to keep their small pets indoors - though Dodge-Streich said the snake really only has an appetite for chickens.

She tells the Record Searchlight newspaper that Eres was discovered Monday coiled up in a milk crate.

She says the snake is doing well.

___

Information from: Record Searchlight, http://redding.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Deadly fires in CaliforniaMore>>

  • Wildfires scorching homes, land _ and California's budget

    Wildfires scorching homes, land _ and California's budget

    Thursday, August 2 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-08-02 05:04:04 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-08-02 11:24:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

    Following years of drought and a summer of record-breaking heat, immense tracts of land have become tinder that allows even a small spark to explode into a devouring blaze, authorities said.

    Full Story >

    Following years of drought and a summer of record-breaking heat, immense tracts of land have become tinder that allows even a small spark to explode into a devouring blaze, authorities said.

    Full Story >

  • Python that went missing during California fire is found

    Python that went missing during California fire is found

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 10:03 PM EDT2018-08-01 02:03:46 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:42 AM EDT2018-08-02 09:42:13 GMT
    A 14-foot python that went missing after a pet store was evacuated during a Northern California wildfire has been found safe.Full Story >
    A 14-foot python that went missing after a pet store was evacuated during a Northern California wildfire has been found safe.Full Story >

  • More than 1,000 homes torched in California wildfires

    More than 1,000 homes torched in California wildfires

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-08-01 06:21:14 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-08-02 05:29:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). REMOVES NAME OF STREET AS STREET NAME IS UNKNOWN - A firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The residence eventually burned. Firefighters pressed their ...(AP Photo/Noah Berger). REMOVES NAME OF STREET AS STREET NAME IS UNKNOWN - A firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The residence eventually burned. Firefighters pressed their ...

    New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.

    Full Story >

    New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.

    Full Story >
    •   

  • National, world weatherWeather and disaster coverageMore>>

  • Wildfires scorching homes, land _ and California's budget

    Wildfires scorching homes, land _ and California's budget

    Thursday, August 2 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-08-02 05:04:04 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-08-02 11:24:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

    Following years of drought and a summer of record-breaking heat, immense tracts of land have become tinder that allows even a small spark to explode into a devouring blaze, authorities said.

    Full Story >

    Following years of drought and a summer of record-breaking heat, immense tracts of land have become tinder that allows even a small spark to explode into a devouring blaze, authorities said.

    Full Story >

  • Hot African air brings heatwave, dust to Europe

    Hot African air brings heatwave, dust to Europe

    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:49 AM EDT2018-08-02 09:49:14 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-08-02 11:16:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). A boy somersaults into the sea at a beach in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Much of Spain is on alert as the country's weather agency warns that temperatures could surpass 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) due t...(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). A boy somersaults into the sea at a beach in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Much of Spain is on alert as the country's weather agency warns that temperatures could surpass 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) due t...
    Much of the Iberian Peninsula is experiencing the year's first heatwave, with the mercury expected to soar before peaking at 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit) in some areas of southern Portugal this weekend.Full Story >
    Much of the Iberian Peninsula is experiencing the year's first heatwave, with the mercury expected to soar before peaking at 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit) in some areas of southern Portugal this weekend.Full Story >

  • Python that went missing during California fire is found

    Python that went missing during California fire is found

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 10:03 PM EDT2018-08-01 02:03:46 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:42 AM EDT2018-08-02 09:42:13 GMT
    A 14-foot python that went missing after a pet store was evacuated during a Northern California wildfire has been found safe.Full Story >
    A 14-foot python that went missing after a pet store was evacuated during a Northern California wildfire has been found safe.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly