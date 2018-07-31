Police have not yet released circumstances surrounding teen's Mt. Auburn shooting death

A vigil was held Tuesday night for a teen fatally shot in Mt. Auburn.

Surrell Gaines, 14, was found dead in the 2200 block of Vine Street earlier this week. A family member told FOX19 the teen was with a group of people playing with a gun when it went off.

But police have not released the circumstances around his death and are investigating the incident as a homicide. The teen's father, who attended Tuesday's vigil, indicated there are people that know exactly what happened and that they need to talk to people.

"My son wasn't on this, man -- we were trying to send my son to college. This wasn't for my son, like, whoever did this I wish y'all would turn yourself in," said Rodrick Gaines. "I feel sorry for y'all families. So y'all might be at a loss or whatever. It's two families losing at the end of the day."

Family and friends who attended the event said good bye to their loved one who they called "Sir."

Rodrick Gaines said he can't put into words how he feels right now, but wants answers soon. The father says the last time he walked to Surrell Gaines, he was talking about a girl -- he said he didn't want to get in his son's say so he gave him a few dollars and let him know he was proud of him.

Those who know anything about this case are encouraged to call police.

