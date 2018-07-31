5 officers, 11 civilians all released from hospital after HAZMAT scene in Toledo

Prosecutors told the jury that Manafort considered himself above the law as he funneled tens of millions of dollars through offshore accounts.Full Story >
Prosecutors told the jury that Manafort considered himself above the law as he funneled tens of millions of dollars through offshore accounts.Full Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.Full Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.Full Story >
With midterms just three months away, critics are calling on President Donald Trump to take a stronger stand on an issue critical to American democracy.Full Story >
With midterms just three months away, critics are calling on President Donald Trump to take a stronger stand on an issue critical to American democracy.Full Story >
As companies start feeling the effects of higher fuel prices and raw-material costs as well as a range of tariff, many items may cost more in the coming months.Full Story >
As companies start feeling the effects of higher fuel prices and raw-material costs as well as a range of tariff, many items may cost more in the coming months.Full Story >