5 officers, 11 civilians all released from hospital after HAZMAT - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

5 officers, 11 civilians all released from hospital after HAZMAT scene in Toledo

5 police officers and 11 civilians were taken to the hospital as a precaution following a HAZMAT situation in Toledo (Source: WTOL) 5 police officers and 11 civilians were taken to the hospital as a precaution following a HAZMAT situation in Toledo (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo fire crews were on the scene of a HAZMAT situation near the 300 block of Delaware Avenue. 

This is the second HAZMAT situation in Toledo in as many weeks.

Five TPD officers were exposed to an unknown substance and were taken to a local hospital as well as 11 civilians.

Two of those civilians were children.

Officials say one of the officers was assisting one of the children, which is how the officer came in contact with the substance.

None of the officers nor civilians had any symptoms and were in stable condition.

Lucas County Children's Services says the two children are out of the hospital in the car of a foster family.

Police say all officers have also been released from the hospital and are able to go back to work.

Crews are not sure what the substance was, but are taking all the necessary precautions. 

The neighborhood is safe but TPD asks that no one leaves their house from Fulton Street to Collingwood and to stay clear.

This is a developing story. We will update this story on-air and online. 

