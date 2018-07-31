5 officers, 11 civilians, sent to hospital after HAZMAT scene in Toledo

Facebook says it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts to influence US politics on its platforms. The company says it removed 32 accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in "coordinated"...Full Story >
As companies start feeling the effects of higher fuel prices and raw-material costs as well as a range of tariff, many items may cost more in the coming months.Full Story >
Prosecutors told the jury that Manafort considered himself above the law as he funneled tens of millions of dollars through offshore accounts.Full Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.Full Story >
City Council is holding a special 10 a.m. meeting Wednesday to discuss the latest Downtown homeless camp.Full Story >
