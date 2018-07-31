7 officers, 9 civilians all released from hospital after hazmat scene in Toledo

5 police officers and 11 civilians were taken to the hospital as a precaution following a HAZMAT situation in Toledo (Source: WTOL)

Toledo fire crews were on the scene of a hazmat situation near the 300 block of Delaware Avenue.

This is the second hazmat situation in Toledo in as many weeks.

READ: Overdose leads to 2 hazmat scenes in West Toledo

Police say they executed a search warrant at the home on Delaware when several people on scene began experiencing sings of possible drug exposure.

Police say those people were in the kitchen were an unknown substance was found on the counter.

The Toledo Fire Department was called to the scene to administer medical attention to those affected and to begin the decontamination process.

Seven TPD officers were exposed to an unknown substance and were taken to a local hospital as well as 11 civilians.

Two of those civilians were children.

Lucas County Children's Services says the children are ages 2 months old and 2 years old.

Officials say one of the officers was assisting one of the children, which is how the officer came in contact with the substance.

None of the officers nor civilians had any symptoms and were in stable condition.

Lucas County Children's Services says the two children are out of the hospital in the car of a foster family.

Police say all officers have also been released from the hospital and are able to go back to work.

Crews are not sure what the substance was, but are taking all the necessary precautions.

"This is something we train for. Our hazmat units, our first responders are aware of the substances out there. But this could be an unknown substance and we're going to approach it the same way," said Pvt. Sterling Rahe of the Toledo Fire Department.

The neighborhood is safe but TPD asks that no one leaves their house from Fulton Street to Collingwood and to stay clear.

Police say the location is being secured until it can be boarded up.

This is a developing story. We will update this story on-air and online.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.