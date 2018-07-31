7 officers, 9 civilians all released from hospital after hazmat - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

7 officers, 9 civilians all released from hospital after hazmat scene in Toledo

5 police officers and 11 civilians were taken to the hospital as a precaution following a HAZMAT situation in Toledo (Source: WTOL) 5 police officers and 11 civilians were taken to the hospital as a precaution following a HAZMAT situation in Toledo (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo fire crews were on the scene of a hazmat situation near the 300 block of Delaware Avenue. 

This is the second hazmat situation in Toledo in as many weeks.

READ: Overdose leads to 2 hazmat scenes in West Toledo

Police say they executed a search warrant at the home on Delaware when several people on scene began experiencing sings of possible drug exposure. 

Police say those people were in the kitchen were an unknown substance was found on the counter. 

The Toledo Fire Department was called to the scene to administer medical attention to those affected and to begin the decontamination process. 

Seven TPD officers were exposed to an unknown substance and were taken to a local hospital as well as 11 civilians.

Two of those civilians were children.

Lucas County Children's Services says the children are ages 2 months old and 2 years old.

Officials say one of the officers was assisting one of the children, which is how the officer came in contact with the substance.

None of the officers nor civilians had any symptoms and were in stable condition.

Lucas County Children's Services says the two children are out of the hospital in the car of a foster family.

Police say all officers have also been released from the hospital and are able to go back to work.

Crews are not sure what the substance was, but are taking all the necessary precautions. 

"This is something we train for. Our hazmat units, our first responders are aware of the substances out there. But this could be an unknown substance and we're going to approach it the same way," said Pvt. Sterling Rahe of the Toledo Fire Department.

The neighborhood is safe but TPD asks that no one leaves their house from Fulton Street to Collingwood and to stay clear.

Police say the location is being secured until it can be boarded up.

This is a developing story. We will update this story on-air and online. 

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump criticized for not leading effort to secure elections

    Trump criticized for not leading effort to secure elections

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-08-01 04:45:56 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-08-01 15:49:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File). FILE - In this July 14, 2018, file photo, computer mouse pads with Secure the Vote logo on them are seen on a vendor's table at a convention of state secretaries of state in Philadelphia. As alarms blare about Russian interf...(AP Photo/Mel Evans, File). FILE - In this July 14, 2018, file photo, computer mouse pads with Secure the Vote logo on them are seen on a vendor's table at a convention of state secretaries of state in Philadelphia. As alarms blare about Russian interf...

    With midterms just three months away, critics are calling on President Donald Trump to take a stronger stand on an issue critical to American democracy.

    Full Story >

    With midterms just three months away, critics are calling on President Donald Trump to take a stronger stand on an issue critical to American democracy.

    Full Story >

  • Judge in Manafort trial: Don't use word 'oligarchs'

    Judge in Manafort trial: Don't use word 'oligarchs'

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:31 AM EDT2018-08-01 04:31:40 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-08-01 15:49:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). Protesters are gathered in front of the Alexandria Federal Court in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, July 31, 2018, on day one of Paul Manafort's trial.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). Protesters are gathered in front of the Alexandria Federal Court in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, July 31, 2018, on day one of Paul Manafort's trial.

    Prosecutors told the jury that Manafort considered himself above the law as he funneled tens of millions of dollars through offshore accounts.

    Full Story >

    Prosecutors told the jury that Manafort considered himself above the law as he funneled tens of millions of dollars through offshore accounts.

    Full Story >

  • Trump calls on Sessions to end Mueller's Russia probe

    Trump calls on Sessions to end Mueller's Russia probe

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-08-01 15:02:21 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-08-01 15:49:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally at Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally at Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

    President Donald Trump is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to put an end to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, a day after the trial kicked off for his former campaign chairman.

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to put an end to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, a day after the trial kicked off for his former campaign chairman.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly