State: Deadline nears for requesting absentee ballots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio election officials say voters only have a few days left to request an absentee ballot for next week's special elections.
The Ohio Secretary of State's Office says noon Saturday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Aug. 7 elections.
Voters in the 12th Congressional District contest will be choosing someone to fill the unexpired term of retired U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE'-behr'-ee). Republican Troy Balderson, a state senator from Zanesville, is running against Democrat Danny O'Connor, Franklin County's recorder for that seat.
Voters also will cast ballots on four local issues across nine counties.
Mailed-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 6 to be eligible for counting.
Ballots returned in-person to county boards of election must be in by 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7.
