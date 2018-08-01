Annual Urban League conference focused on digital revolution

By awhlc



COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The president and CEO of the National Urban League says the organization's annual conference will focus on making the digital revolution as inclusive as possible.

Marc Morial says the five-day conference beginning Wednesday in Columbus includes a line-up of all major technology companies and a large career and networking fair.

Events include a conversation between Morial and Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg. The conference will also include the U.S. debut of the Google Arts & Culture Pop Up Lab, showcasing black history and culture through an online collection of artifacts, art, documents and stories.

Other conference offerings are service projects and a schoolchildren backpack giveaway. They are part of what Morial says is the organization's goal to have an impact on communities where its conferences are held.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.