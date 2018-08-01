Officials: Man working to take down tower dies after fall

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a man working to take down a tower at a former manufacturing site in southwestern Ohio has fallen and died.
West Chester Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson says the worker fell around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. He died at the scene. His name wasn't released.
Officials with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration were called to the site in the township roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.
OSHA spokeswoman Rhonda Burke said the agency's preliminary information indicated the man fell while employed by a company that was handling demolition work at the site.
Burke said the investigation is continuing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A vigil was held Tuesday night for a teen fatally shot in Mt. Auburn.Full Story >
A vigil was held Tuesday night for a teen fatally shot in Mt. Auburn.Full Story >
A mother is desperate for answers after her daughter suddenly went missing.Full Story >
A mother is desperate for answers after her daughter suddenly went missing.Full Story >
It could cost you $130 for parking your car on someone's lawn -- even your own -- in Colerain Township.Full Story >
It could cost you $130 for parking your car on someone's lawn -- even your own -- in Colerain Township.Full Story >
A former Hamilton volleyball coach who pleaded guilty to a sex crime with a student will not get jail time.Full Story >
A former Hamilton volleyball coach who pleaded guilty to a sex crime with a student will not get jail time.Full Story >
Campbell County police say two people were killed and two others were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash on AA Highway.Full Story >
Campbell County police say two people were killed and two others were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash on AA Highway.Full Story >