Police: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati police say a shooting has left one person dead and injured another.
Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds in an apartment.
One of the victims died at the scene. The other victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made. An investigating continues.
