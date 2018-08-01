Suspect on run in Madisonville shooting

A suspect is on the run Wednesday morning after a shooting in Madisonville, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before midnight at Whetsel Avenue and Adelphi Street.

They found man in his late teens or early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, said Captain David Fink, the the night chief.

The victim was uncooperative with the police investigation, Fink said.

The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about this offense is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

