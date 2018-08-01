Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

By JAN M. OLSEN and BARRY HATTON
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Thieves carrying out a daring daytime robbery smashed a security case at a cathedral in Sweden and stole gold and jewel-encrusted crowns from the early 1600s before hopping on bicycles and escaping via a nearby lake, police said.
The two men pulled off the heist at Strangnas Cathedral at noon Tuesday and vanished aboard a speedboat or jet skis into the vast patchwork of lakes around the city, located 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of the Swedish capital of Stockholm, police said.
The stolen artifacts included a gold crown and an orb dating to 1611 that were made for King Karl IX's funeral, as well as a jewel-encrusted crown dating to 1625 that was used in Queen Kristina's funeral. The items were on display at an exhibition, and visitors were inside the cathedral when they were taken.
"The alarm went off when the burglars smashed the security glass and stole the artifacts," Catharina Frojd, a spokeswoman for the 14th century cathedral, told The Associated Press.
Strangnas Cathedral said on its website that the stolen pieces were kept "in accordance with the prevailing safety regulations in locked and alarmed displays." It gave no further details.
Police sent out a helicopter and boat to hunt for the thieves but found nothing. Authorities said no one was hurt in the robbery but didn't provide further details.
Tom Rowell, a visitor who was eating lunch outside the Lutheran church, said he saw two men running from the cathedral toward a small nearby jetty where a motorboat was moored.
"The two men hurriedly jumped on board and it sped off," Rowell said, adding that they "appeared non-Nordic." He didn't elaborate.
However, police spokesman Stefan Dangardt said "witnesses' testimonies varied quite a bit" and it was also possible the thieves escaped on jet skis.
The men used two stolen black bicycles equipped with baskets and a child's seat to race to the lake, Dangardt added.
On Wednesday, divers were looking for clues in and along the shores of Lake Malaren, Sweden's third-largest freshwater lake. Police said the thieves could have fled further on jet skis.
While the stolen artifacts are of great historic and cultural value, police expressed skepticism about whether the burglary would bring the perpetrators financial gain.
The stolen pieces are "impossible to sell" because of their uniqueness and high visibility, Maria Ellior of the Swedish police's National Operations Department told the Swedish news agency TT.
The theft would be logged at Interpol, enabling an international search, the agency.
Strangnas, a small, quiet town with a population of about 13,000, is popular with Stockholm commuters and tourists, who come to see the cathedral and a street that has been called the prettiest in Sweden.
The Gothic-style cathedral, built between 1291 and 1340, is in the heart of the town. The cathedral's red-brick tower with a black top can be seen for miles (kilometers) around.
The cathedral was closed Wednesday, and a grassy area by the jetty was cordoned off as police inspected the ground for clues. Police also questioned witnesses who were inside the church at the time of the theft and people outside who saw the suspects get away.
The stolen artifacts are funeral regalia, which are placed inside or on top of a coffin to symbolize a deceased royal's identity and social ranking.
While some funeral regalia are kept in the cathedrals of Strangnas, Uppsala and Vasteras, Sweden's crown jewels are in vaults of the treasury under the Royal Castle in Stockholm.
In 2013, 16th-century copies of King Johan III's crown, orb and scepter were stolen from the cathedral in the central Swedish city of Vasteras, 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of the capital Stockholm, during a nighttime burglary. They were eventually found and returned to the cathedral. No one was arrested.
Rowell, the witness, is getting married at the cathedral next weekend.
"It's despicable that people would steal from a holy building," he said.
____
Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down on the Cut-in-The Hill at Kyles Lane due to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer, according to Kenton County dispatchers.Full Story >
Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down on the Cut-in-The Hill at Kyles Lane due to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer, according to Kenton County dispatchers.Full Story >
Hamilton County voters, not a couple of county commissioners, likely will decide if the sales tax you pay will go up.Full Story >
Hamilton County voters, not a couple of county commissioners, likely will decide if the sales tax you pay will go up.Full Story >
City Council is holding a special 10 a.m. meeting Wednesday to discuss the latest Downtown homeless camp.Full Story >
City Council is holding a special 10 a.m. meeting Wednesday to discuss the latest Downtown homeless camp.Full Story >
A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after an Interstate 75 wreck that closed northbound lanes for nearly two hours.Full Story >
A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after an Interstate 75 wreck that closed northbound lanes for nearly two hours.Full Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarFull Story >
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestFull Story >
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestFull Story >
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesFull Story >
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesFull Story >
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsFull Story >
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsFull Story >
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsFull Story >
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsFull Story >
Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler PerryFull Story >
Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler PerryFull Story >
Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby strollerFull Story >
Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby strollerFull Story >
Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific CoastFull Story >
Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific CoastFull Story >
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazesFull Story >
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazesFull Story >
Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to fleeFull Story >
Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to fleeFull Story >