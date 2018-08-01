Presumed US war remains begin journey home from South Korea

The argument is intended to justify freezing Obama-era toughening of fuel standards because better gas mileage would cause people to drive more.Full Story >
Facebook says it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts to influence US politics on its platforms. The company says it removed 32 accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in "coordinated"...Full Story >
With midterms just three months away, critics are calling on President Donald Trump to take a stronger stand on an issue critical to American democracy.Full Story >
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestFull Story >
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesFull Story >
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsFull Story >
Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler PerryFull Story >
Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby strollerFull Story >
Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific CoastFull Story >
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazesFull Story >
Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to fleeFull Story >
Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."Full Story >
