'I'm not a bad person': Mother pulls gun out as brawling teens

Chade Lockett said she grabbed a toy gun to defend her daughter. Others want to see her go to jail. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - A Snapchat video reportedly led to a vicious fight between two girls in Houston.

A video of the fight, which has gone viral, also appears to show a woman pulling a gun at another person trying to break up the fight.

The families of both girls disagree about what took place.

The fight which went viral on Facebook shows two teens tumbling on the ground and a woman who appears to be waving around a gun.

"It didn't have to go that far," said Tiffanee Washington, who took part in the fight. "I felt terrified."

Washington’s aunt Veneisha Jones is the one who suddenly found a gun in her face.

"I started to approach the fight because I saw her approaching the fight," Jones said. "That's when she pulled a gun and put it in my face and said 'B, back up.' I was just so scared because I just knew she was going to pull the trigger."

Chade Lockett, the woman at the center of the video, gave her side of the story.

She and her daughter claim this was all over a Snapchat video, and they were confronted by multiple people armed with knives.

"I posted a video of a song and the girl Tiffanee, she saw it and she approached me while I was on my friend's porch asking ‘what the f was this about,’ " said Chynecia Barnes, Lockett’s daughter.

"When I hopped out the car and saw what's going on, they charged at me,” Lockett said. “The lady in the brown shirt had a knife. The girl in the striped shirt had a knife."

The video did show a woman who appeared to be holding a knife and multiple witnesses said they saw the same thing.

Lockett said she grabbed her son's toy gun out of the car to scare the group coming toward them. She disputes that the gun was real.

"When you're angry, people do stupid stuff, but at the end of the day, I had to go with my first intentions, which was to find something to get them off of my daughter,” she said. “I'm not a bad person, I'm not a bad mother. I take care of my kids, go to work and I come home, I'm not in drama."

But Jones disagreed.

"You're a grown adult so you have to be responsible for your actions,” Jones said. "So, I need to see justice for my niece. She needs to be put in jail for however much time she gets, but I need to see her in jail immediately."

Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.