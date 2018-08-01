'I'm not a bad person': Mother pulls gun out as brawling teens

Facebook says it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts to influence US politics on its platforms. The company says it removed 32 accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in "coordinated"...Full Story >
Facebook says it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts to influence US politics on its platforms. The company says it removed 32 accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in "coordinated" behavior aimed at influencing.Full Story >
With midterms just three months away, critics are calling on President Donald Trump to take a stronger stand on an issue critical to American democracy.Full Story >
With midterms just three months away, critics are calling on President Donald Trump to take a stronger stand on an issue critical to American democracy.Full Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.Full Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.Full Story >
As companies start feeling the effects of higher fuel prices and raw-material costs as well as a range of tariff, many items may cost more in the coming months.Full Story >
As companies start feeling the effects of higher fuel prices and raw-material costs as well as a range of tariff, many items may cost more in the coming months.Full Story >