Recall: Salads, wraps sold at Kroger, various grocery chains may be contaminated with parasite

Both the Illinois and Iowa departments of health say they are looking into outbreaks of an intestinal illness. Investigators suspect the cyclospora parasite as the cause.

McDonald's is cooperating with an investigation into its salads in two states. (Source: CNN)

McDonald's salads suspected after more than 100 sick in 2 states

The recalls affect everything from the medicine we take to the cars we drive. (Source: Raycom Media)

The recalls affect everything from the medicine we take to the cars we drive. (Source: Raycom Media)

Although the USDA says no illnesses have been reported yet due to the salad and wrap recall, it’s possible that some people may have been infected and don’t yet realize it. (Source: Pixabay, File)

(RNN) – Federal officials are warning consumers to throw away or return over two dozen varieties of salads and wraps sold at major grocery store chains because of concerns about parasitic contamination.

In a public health alert issued Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service cautioned that various beef, pork and chicken salad and wrap products may be contaminated with the parasite Cyclospora.

The products under recall were sold by grocery stores nationwide, including Kroger, Trader Joe's and Walgreens, according to CNN.

The Cyclospora parasite causes intestinal illness after people consume food or water contaminated by it, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Symptoms may include diarrhea, frequent bowel movements, stomach cramps and nausea.

Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture said no illnesses have been reported, it's possible that some people may have been infected and don't yet realize it. It can take at least two weeks before an infected person notices any symptoms.

The salad and wraps under recall were produced between July 15 and July 18, 2018. They have "Best by," "Enjoy by," "Best if sold by" or "Sell by" dates ranging from July 18 through July 23, 2018.

The products also bear establishment number "EST. 39985 or P-39985" inside or next to the USDA mark of inspection.

Anyone who has purchased the products is encouraged to throw them away or return them to the store from which they bought them, according to the USDA.

Those who are concerned about an illness should talk to a doctor.

According to the CDC, the symptoms of Cyclospora infection can last anywhere from a few days to a few months. Symptoms may seem to go away but then return.

However, the infection can be treated with antibiotics.

Caito Foods, which is based in Indianapolis, was made aware of the possible contamination from their lettuce supplier, Fresh Express.

The chopped romaine used to manufacture some of their salads and wraps was being recalled.

The salad and wrap recall comes as a direct result of an outbreak of Cyclospora infection that began in May and was linked to McDonald’s salads also supplied by Fresh Express, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

After an FDA analysis confirmed the presence of Cyclospora in an expired salad mix containing romaine lettuce, Fresh Express began informing companies that received products of concern about the results.

At least 286 people were sickened and 11 were hospitalized as a result of the May outbreak. McDonald’s has since changed salad suppliers in the 15 affected states, according to the FDA.

The full list of products affected by the salads and wraps recall is available below:

