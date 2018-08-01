Newport distillery launches first bourbon

New Riff Distillery is debuting it's first bourbon Wednesday.

The New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will hit the shelves at noon at the Distillery Gift Shop.

The bourbon is four years in the making, the distillery opened in 2014 and immediately started making batches.

The distillery describes the taste as: broad, fulsome mouthfeel, leading to a sweeter vanilla accent before a gathering of clove, cinnamon, mint and dark berry into the finish.

You can purchase a bottle for $39.99.



Who’s ready for some brand new #Bourbon ??? Newport’s very own @NewRiff debuts its first whiskey today at Noon! What to expect on @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/tTQB7m5USx — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) August 1, 2018



