Cincinnati City Council to discuss Downtown homeless camps Wednesday

A group of homeless people have placed tents along Third Street near Walnut Street Downtown. (Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer)

City Council is scheduled to discuss the latest Downtown homeless camp and overall issue of how to handle the homeless at a special meeting Wednesday.

A motion is on the agenda for their 10 a.m. meeting that, if passed, would direct the city administration to work with county leaders to establish a working group to provide recommendations on a long-term solution for those who cannot or will not go into a shelter.

"The group must include the most affected, including the residents and those experiencing homeless," reads the motion, submitted by Council Members Greg Landsman, Tamaya Dennard, Chris Seelbach and David Mann.

"Recommendations should leverage best practices and learning from cities across the country that also are working through similar challenges."

The motion calls for the group to be convened immediately, and that recommendations be presented to the public, council, mayor and county commission within 60 days.

This comes after Cincinnati police served a 72-hour vacate order Tuesday on a five-tent camp of about 50 people along Third Street at Walnut Street near U.S. Bank Arena.

The area will be "closed for cleaning and maintenance" at 2 p.m. Friday.

Just last week, the city and police closed a homeless camp nearby, at Third and Plum streets under the Fort Washington Way bridge.

Yet another camp also has popped up Downtown near Mehring Way and Pete Rose Way.

The city plans to issue a 72-hours vacate notice there as well, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Mike Neville, commander of the Central Business District.

Mayor John Cranley said Tuesday the homeless camps have to go.

He said they are a public health hazard for the people who live there as well as the city as a whole.

The camp is refusing to move, however.

On Monday, the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition released a list of demands for "The Third Street Coloney" to the city that included public restrooms with showers for the camp.

Homeless camp issues list of demands to city

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.