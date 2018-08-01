67-year-old woman dies after suffering burns in Warren County ho - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

67-year-old woman dies after suffering burns in Warren County house fire

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A 67-year-old woman has died after suffering severe burns in a Warren County house fire earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Linda Burge of Maineville succumbed to her injuries Tuesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner's report shows.

Deerfield Township fire crews responded to the blaze at Burge's Kingsley Court home Monday afternoon.

She was taken to Bethesda North Hospital and then transferred to UCMC.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

