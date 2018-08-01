NB I-75 down to 1 lane at Paddock Road due to crash involving Rumpke truck

Northbound Interstate 75 is down to one lane with major travel delays as you approach the Paddock Road exit.

A Rumpke truck crashed about 10:10 a.m.

The right lanes are closed.

Traffic is backed up past the Norwood Lateral with major delays.

Avoid the area by using northbound I-71 or westbound I-74 to eastbound I-275 to return to northbound I-75.

Initial dispatches state the driver is conscious but has a back injury and could not move his legs.

