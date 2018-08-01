Sales tax referendum likely a go for fall ballot

Hamilton County voters, not a couple of county commissioners, likely will decide if the sales tax you pay will go up.

Republicans and the anti-tax group Coalition Opposed to Additional Taxes and Spending (COAST) declared success Wednesday in sales tax referendum drive.

COAST said they obtained enough valid signatures of registered Hamilton County voters to force a public vote this fall.

They needed 23,629 signatures to be validated out of the 38,000 they gathered over the past several weeks and turned in July 18 to the Hamilton County Board of Elections.

Sherry Poland, elections board director, said they are still validating signatures Wednesday morning, but it is looking like there will be enough confirmed.

The elections board should know for sure late Wednesday or Thursday morning, she said.

"We are still processing the signatures. We have not completed our verification process," she said. "Currently, we have processed 26,916. Of those, we have found 19,962 to be valid, so that's a validity rate of 74 percent. They needed a 62 percent validity rate. They submitted just over 38,000 signatures."

COAST and the Hamilton County GOP sprang into action over the past several weeks when Democratic County Commissioners Todd Portune and Denise Driehaus voted to increase the tax from 7 percent to 7.2 percent to fill a budget deficit.

Republican Commissioner Chris Monzel voted against it.

Portune and Driehaus said the increase would bring in $30 million to cover the county's projected $28 million budget shortfall next year.

But Republicans and ant-tax proponents say there are other way for the county to fill that gap.

Voters, not just two commissioners, should make the decision to raise taxes if that's the county's final solution, they contend.

