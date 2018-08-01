Greater Cincinnati areas show support for Rumpke with "Top Your Trash"

“He looked at me and come with his hands like this towards my neck. I fought him for a little while," said Cole. "He come at me again and was holding me down.”Full Story >
Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture said no illnesses have been reported, it's possible that some people may have been infected and don't yet realize it.
Bacteria in dog saliva caused a man to lose his legs and hands.
Dry ice becomes a gas when exposed to open air, and the fumes can be dangerous in closed-off spaces.
One officer was placed on paid leave following the incident, and a city official is ordering a comprehensive investigation into how the department operates.
