Greater Cincinnati areas show support for Rumpke with "Top Your Trash"

Greater Cincinnati communities are showing their support for Rumpke after their employee, David Evans, 52, was killed on the job Monday. People are setting flowers and notes out with their garbage cans to show appreciation (Andy Rainey)

Rumpke worker Davis Evans, 52, was killed while servicing the Central Avenue neighborhood Monday (Rumpke Waste and Recycling)

Greater Cincinnati communities are showing their support for a garbage and recycling service workers after tragedy struck Monday morning.

David J. Evans, 52, was hit and killed by a passing driver on Central Avenue near Henkel Road in Middletown around 6:30 a.m., says Rumpke spokeswoman Molly Yeager.

Evans was servicing customers when the accident happened and he was airlifted by Care Flight to Miami Valley Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

In honor of Evans, a Facebook group has been created to show appreciation and support for Rumpke workers as they collect bins.

Amy Dykes McCloud created the event "Top Your Trash" which lasts from July 31 through Aug. 6.

The event is asking people to set flowers or a thoughtful note on their bins when they take them out to be collected. They say this will show appreciation and let Rumpke know people are thinking of them as they mourn the loss of their fellow employee.

Some people have taken to Facebook to post pictures of their garbage bins with flowers on the top.

Rumpke Waste and Recycling opened up about their tragedy on their Facebook page.

Rumpke says Evans joined their team in 2003 and provided service in Middletown, Mason, and Liberty Township. They say his customers often compliments his professionalism and positive attitude on the job.

The company says they're humbled by the outpouring of support and say that anyone looking to pay tribute to Evans' memory can find out a way to do so by messaging Rumpke on their Facebook page. They are also encouraging people to participate in the "Top Your Trash" event as well.

Rumpke says they've been working to pass legislation in the states they service to make it mandatory for drivers to slow down or move over when passing a waste and recycling truck.

Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana currently have a "Slow Down to Get Around" law. The law requires drivers to slow down or change lanes to pass collection vehicles stopped on roadways with flashing, oscillating, or rotating lights.

Funeral arrangements for Evans have also been set.

A visitation is being held Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at La Salle High School and a Mass will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. James with a burial following the service. There will also be a celebration of life at St. Ignatius Event Center.

