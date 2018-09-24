Internships at FOX19

July 10, 2018 at 8:11 PM EST - Updated September 24 at 1:45 PM

INTERNSHIPS

FOX19 offers unpaid internships for university level students in a variety of departments including News, Sports, Weather, Promotion, Production and Sales.

To qualify as an intern:

  • The intern must receive college credit for the internship.
  • Must have a college junior or senior status.
  • Must commit to12-20 hours per week during the program. (Interns will work a variety of shifts depending on internship department and students class schedule)
  • Student must be involved in an applicable course of study (i.e. Journalism, Communications, Public Relations, Broadcasting, Meteorology, Web Development etc.)

Internship Terms: (Dates of terms are flexible for students at a college or university on quarters.)

  • Spring Term  
  • Runs beginning of January to end of April
  • Deadline for application and recommendation letter: December 1st 
  • Summer Term 
  • Runs middle of May to middle of August
  • Deadline for application and recommendation letter: April 1st 
  • Fall Term 
  • Runs end of August to middle of December 
  • Deadline for application and recommendation letter: July 15th 

Approximate number of internship openings per term:

  • News: 4
  • Sports: 2
  • Weather: 2
  • Promotion: 1
  • Sales: 1

To apply, forward a letter of recommendation from your faculty & supervisor and a current resume to: WXIX-TV, attn: Internship, 635 West Seventh Street, Cincinnati, OH 45203.