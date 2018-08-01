Woman dies after abandoning crashed vehicle in Millvale

One woman was killed in a crash in Millvale. (Source: Pixabay)

One woman was killed after a crash in Millvale where police said occupants left the scene and abandoned the car.

Officers responded to 3291 Beekman Street around 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of an abandoned car that crashed into a utility pole.

According to police, about an hour later a 911 call was made by 30-year-old Nathanial Jones. He told authorities that his sister was involved in an auto accident and needed transport to the hospital. Sheila Jones, 29, was transported to Mercy Hospital West where she succumbed to her injuries.

After officers interviewed family members, it was determined that 29-year-old Morgan Jones was driving the vehicle. She sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at Christ Hospital. A third passenger, 27-year-old Jamie Barrow, was admitted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with minor injuries.

None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Excessive speed and impairment are factors in this crash.

The Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation and any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.