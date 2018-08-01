Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises stunt double with new truck

Johnson brought his cousin and stunt double Tanoai Reed to tears by gifting him a new truck. (Source: Instagram/@therock/CNN)

(RNN) – Dwayne “The Rock “Johnson is a big man with a big smile and a big generous streak.

He also likes to surprise folks.

Johnson brought his cousin and stunt double to tears by gifting him a new truck. The big reveal is in a video he posted to his Instagram account.

Johnson played it off like they were doing a behind-the-scenes interview on their careers.

The video’s been watched more than 5 million times.

“Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad a** achieving several 'Stuntman of the Year' honors,” Johnson said.

Reed has been working with Johnson since the 2002 movie "The Scorpion King."

“Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business,” Johnson said.

“Love you … and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years. We’re just getting started.”

