Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises stunt double with new truck - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises stunt double with new truck

Johnson brought his cousin and stunt double Tanoai Reed to tears by gifting him a new truck. (Source: Instagram/@therock/CNN) Johnson brought his cousin and stunt double Tanoai Reed to tears by gifting him a new truck. (Source: Instagram/@therock/CNN)

(RNN) – Dwayne “The Rock “Johnson is a big man with a big smile and a big generous streak.

He also likes to surprise folks.

Johnson brought his cousin and stunt double to tears by gifting him a new truck. The big reveal is in a video he posted to his Instagram account.

Johnson played it off like they were doing a behind-the-scenes interview on their careers.

The video’s been watched more than 5 million times.

“Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad a** achieving several 'Stuntman of the Year' honors,” Johnson said.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Reed has been working with Johnson since the 2002 movie "The Scorpion King."

“Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business,” Johnson said.

“Love you … and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years. We’re just getting started.”

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • LA prosecutors decline sex abuse charges against Les Moonves

    LA prosecutors decline sex abuse charges against Les Moonves

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 19:55:16 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:09:55 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" in Los Angeles. Bucknell University has r...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" in Los Angeles. Bucknell University has r...
    Los Angeles county prosecutors have declined to pursue sexual abuse claims against CBS head Les Moonves because the statute of limitations has expired.Full Story >
    Los Angeles county prosecutors have declined to pursue sexual abuse claims against CBS head Les Moonves because the statute of limitations has expired.Full Story >

  • Betty White's 80-year career celebrated in PBS special

    Betty White's 80-year career celebrated in PBS special

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:03 PM EDT2018-07-31 23:03:38 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:05:49 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS special "Betty White: First Lady of Television" during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Bev...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS special "Betty White: First Lady of Television" during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Bev...
    Betty White sees no point in slowing down at age 96, as long as her phone keeps ringing with offers to work.Full Story >
    Betty White sees no point in slowing down at age 96, as long as her phone keeps ringing with offers to work.Full Story >

  • Correction: Paul Ryan story

    Correction: Paul Ryan story

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-08-01 00:28:33 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:05:45 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Henry Louis Gates Jr., host and executive producer of "Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.," takes part in a panel discussion on the show during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour ...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Henry Louis Gates Jr., host and executive producer of "Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.," takes part in a panel discussion on the show during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour ...
    House Speaker Paul Ryan was surprised and proud to find out he has Jewish roots.Full Story >
    House Speaker Paul Ryan was surprised and proud to find out he has Jewish roots.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly