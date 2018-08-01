Woman reportedly leaves baby in Lytle Tunnel, police searching

Cincinnati police and K-9 units are searching the area between I-71 near the Lytle Tunnel and Reading Road after passersby reported that a woman walked into the tunnel carrying a baby and came out of the tunnel alone (FOX19 NOW)

Cincinnati police are currently searching an area of the city after a person said a woman walked into the Lytle Tunnel with a baby and came out of the tunnel alone.

Police say passersby told them the woman was carrying a baby underneath a red blanket.

Officers found the woman and have K-9 units searching the area of Interstate 71 near the tunnel and Reading Road exit.

So far, police say they're unable to confirm there was an actual baby or child with the woman.

The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for evaluation.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

