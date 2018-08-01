Troopers seize 165 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

Troopers seized 165 pounds of cocaine on the Ohio Turnpike. (OSHP)

A traffic stop in Wood County ended with one man from Quebec facing felony drug charges.

According to troopers, on Tuesday around 11 a.m. Larbi Benkaddour, 46, was stopped for several marked lanes violations on the Ohio Turnpike.

A drug-sniffing K9 alerted to the vehicles and troopers seized 165 pounds of cocaine valued at approximately $6.3 million.

Benkaddour, 46, was taken to the Wood County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

