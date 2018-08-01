Kroger considers banning Visa credit cards

Kroger is considering a ban on Visa cards to save money on swiping fees, Bloomberg says (FOX19 NOW File)

A Cincinnati-based grocery chain is considering banning certain credit cards.

Kroger's Foods Co. Supermarkets based in California already began implementing the ban on Visa cards at 21 stores and five fuel centers, Bloomberg says. They will stop accepting the cards next month.

Kroger may now follow their small, west coast chain's lead, said spokesman Chris Hjelm.

“It’s pretty clear we need to move down this path, and if we have to expand that beyond Foods Co., we’re prepared to take that step,” Hjelm told Bloomberg. When the amount retailers pay in card fees “gets out of alignment, as we believe it is now, we don’t believe we have a choice but to use whatever mechanism possible to get it back in alignment.”

Bloomberg says this is the latest signal that retailers are preparing to battle over the $90 billion they pay in swipe fees every year.

Retailers have been looking for ways to save money on charges, including lobbying for lower rates and with technology upgrades that avoid traditional credit card payments altogether, Bloomberg says.

