Mowers find body along WB 275 in Colerain

Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Colerain. (File)

Grass mowers discovered a body Wednesday morning on westbound 275 near the merge of 74, Spokesman for Colerain Police Jim Love said.

Love said the workers were mowing along the guardrail around 11 a.m. and saw the body down an embankment near an overgrown wooded area.

No other details were immediately available.

