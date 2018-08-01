Here's a look at your 2018 NFL schedule on FOX

Are you ready for some football?

NFL fans can probably already hear the song in their head as the 2018 season quickly approaches.

This season, Thursday Night Football will be split between the NFL Network and FOX beginning with week two, which means you can catch the pigskin on FOX19 NOW.

Here's a look at the Thursday Night Football line-up:

Week 1:

Falcons at Eagles (Sept. 6) - On NBC

Week 2:

Ravens at Bengals (Sept. 13)

Week 3:

Jets at Browns (Sept. 20)

Week 4:

Vikings at Rams (Sept. 27)

Week 5:

Colts at Patriots (Oct. 4)

Week 6:

Eagles at Giants (Oct. 11)

Week 7:

Broncos at Cardinals (Oct. 18)

Week 8:

Dolphins at Texans (Oct. 25)

Week 9:

Raiders at 49ers (Nov. 1)

Week 10:

Panthers at Steelers (Nov. 8)

Week 11:

Packers at Seahawks (Nov. 15)

Week 12:

Falcons at Saints (Nov. 22)

Week 13:

Saints at Cowboys (Nov. 29)

Week 14:

Jaguars at Titans (Dec. 6)

Week 15:

Chargers at Chiefs (Dec. 13)

FOX has also released it's Sunday game day line-up for the season with 27 games scheduled to hit the gridiron.

Regular season NFL game schedule for FOX:

*Note: These games are subject to change without notice as FOX and the NFL change schedules throughout the season.

Week 1:

Sunday, Sept. 9

San Francisco at Minnesota - 1 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina - 4:25 p.m.

Week 2:

Sunday, Sept. 16

Cleveland at New Orleans - 1 p.m.

Week 3

Sunday, Sept. 23

Green Bay at Washington - 1 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle - 4:25 p.m.

Week 4:

Sunday, Sept. 30

Cleveland at Oakland - 4:05 p.m.

Week 5:

Sunday Oct. 7

Minnesota at Philadelphia - 4:25 p.m.

Week 6:

Sunday, Oct. 14

L.A. Rams at Denver - 4:05 p.m.

Week 7:

Sunday, Oct 21

New Orleans at Baltimore - 4:05 p.m.

Week 8:

Sunday, Oct. 28

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati - 1 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams - 4:25 p.m.

Week 9:

Sunday, Nov. 4

Detroit at Minnesota - 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans - 4:25 p.m.

Week 10:

Sunday, Nov. 11

New Orleans at Cincinnati

Week 11:

Sunday, Nov. 18

Philadelphia at New Orleans - 1 p.m.

TBD at TBD - 4:25 p.m.

Week 12:

Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving)

Washington at Dallas - 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25

Arizona at L.A. Chargers - 4:05 p.m.

Week 13:

Sunday, Dec. 2

Minnesota at New Orleans - 4:25 p.m.

Week 14:

Sunday, Dec. 9

Carolina at Cleveland - 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas - 4:25 p.m.

Week 15:

Sunday, Dec. 16

Seattle at San Francisco - 4:05 p.m.

Week 16:

Sunday, Dec. 23

TBD at TBD - 1 p.m.

Week 17:

Sunday, Dec. 30

TBD at TBD - 1 p.m.

TBD at TBD - 4:25 p.m.

